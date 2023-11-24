Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Weekend rain chances in the forecast

Friday forecast for Southern Arizona brings breezy conditions and chance for rain dropping our temps below normal
BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST
Posted at 5:55 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 07:55:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last weekend in November brings afternoon wind and a chance for precipitation tonight and Saturday. Temperatures are set to drop to below normal this weekend.

Tucson be partly cloudy with high near 72 degrees today. Breezy and sunny in Sierra Vista reaching a high of about 64 degrees.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018