Weekend rain chances in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last weekend in November brings afternoon wind and a chance for precipitation tonight and Saturday. Temperatures are set to drop to below normal this weekend.
Tucson be partly cloudy with high near 72 degrees today. Breezy and sunny in Sierra Vista reaching a high of about 64 degrees.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.