Weekend rain and thunderstorm chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday night.
Possible record high temperatures as we head into the weekend with storm chances increasing by Friday evening across the region.
Tucson will reach a high near 112 degrees today. Sierra Vista will be about 103 degrees today.
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS
- Current Temps
- Today's Highs
- Today's Lows
- Current Dew Point
- Tucson Precipitation Data
- AZ Precipitation Data (past 30 days)
- AZ Precipitation Data (past year)
- AZ Percent of Average Precipitation (past year)
- AZ Drought Monitor
——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.