Weekend rain and thunderstorm chances

An Excessive Heat Warning continues into the weekend
Weekend forecast and super 7 day
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 08:20:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Saturday night.

Possible record high temperatures as we head into the weekend with storm chances increasing by Friday evening across the region.

Tucson will reach a high near 112 degrees today. Sierra Vista will be about 103 degrees today.

