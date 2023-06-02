Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Weekend forecast, triple digits on the way

First week of June will see temps at or above 100 degrees
Friday forecast, weekend warm up on the way
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 07:53:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday in Tucson is expected to top off at 90 degrees. Sierra Vista a high of 83 degrees.

Dry and warm conditions will continue into the weekend with below average temperatures to end the work week. Temperatures will climb over the weekend with triple digits and gusty winds in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018