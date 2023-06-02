Weekend forecast, triple digits on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Friday in Tucson is expected to top off at 90 degrees. Sierra Vista a high of 83 degrees.
Dry and warm conditions will continue into the weekend with below average temperatures to end the work week. Temperatures will climb over the weekend with triple digits and gusty winds in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.
