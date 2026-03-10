We can expect a few more thunderstorms before a big warming trend arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low pressure will continue to stir-up our atmosphere which will keep a chance of thunderstorms going all through the night and into early Tuesday afternoon.

A few of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing some brief heavy rain and even some small hail as they pass from south-southeast to north-northwest across southern Arizona.

Most of us will see an additional 0.10” to 0.25” of rain through Tuesday evening before the system moves east.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns and temperatures will climb back into the 70s and continue climbing through the end of the week.

Friday, high temperatures will reach 90° and remain in the low 90s all through the weekend and into early next week.

Enjoy the rain while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

