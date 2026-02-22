Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming trend is on the way

After a cool start to the weekend Saturday morning, Southern Arizona will see a warming trend through next week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a cool start to the weekend Saturday morning, Southern Arizona will see a warming trend through next week.

Sunday’s high temperature in Tucson will be in the upper 70s, with a low in the upper 40s, but temperatures will continue to warm. By the end of the week, highs will be in the upper 80s, with lows in the upper 50s.

There will be breezy winds Sunday into Monday, with wind speeds reaching 15 to 20 mph and gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

