Warmer weather continues Sunday, but wintry weather is on the way

Dry conditions and above-average temperatures will continue on Sunday. Temperatures will then begin to cool to start the work week and drop to slightly below average by midweek.
Rain could make yet another appearance in early 2026 as chances will return on Wednesday.

Rain could make yet another appearance in early 2026 as chances will return on Wednesday.

Then, heading into next weekend, some parts of Southeastern Arizona will have a chance for freezing overnight temperatures.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

