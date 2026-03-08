Warmer temperatures to start the week, followed by rain chances

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Weather changes are on the way this week, with temperatures warming up on Sunday before rain chances arrive.
The overnight low temperature will be 46°, with a high temperature of 85° on Sunday in Tucson.
Moisture will move into the area late this weekend, with rain chances increasing on Monday and Tuesday throughout the region. By midweek, we’ll see a drying and warming trend.
Breezy to windy conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.
Enjoy the changing weather!
Cochise County Forecast
