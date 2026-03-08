Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer temperatures to start the week, followed by rain chances

Weather changes are on the way this week, with temperatures warming up on Sunday before rain chances arrive.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Weather changes are on the way this week, with temperatures warming up on Sunday before rain chances arrive.

The overnight low temperature will be 46°, with a high temperature of 85° on Sunday in Tucson.

Moisture will move into the area late this weekend, with rain chances increasing on Monday and Tuesday throughout the region. By midweek, we’ll see a drying and warming trend.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.

Enjoy the changing weather!

Cochise County Forecast

