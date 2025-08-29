Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week along with isolated thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our temperatures will rise and monsoon activity will remain relatively quiet as we bring the week to a close and get ready to go into the weekend.

High temperatures will run close to 100° all the way through the weekend as drier air moves across southern Arizona.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected and most of those will be found south and southeast of Tucson.

This trend will carry us through the weekend before more moisture arrives to produce a few more thunderstorms next week.

Cochise County Forecast

