Below-average temperatures are expected through Sunday, with warmer and drier conditions returning in the new week.
Warmer and drier conditions on the way after wintry weekend weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Below-average temperatures are expected through Sunday, with warmer and drier conditions returning in the new week.

Periods of valley rain and mountain snow will last through early Sunday.

A Winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties until 5 a.m. on Sunday for elevations above 7,000 feet.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be 6 to 10 degrees below average. By the end of the work week, high temperatures will reach slightly above average.

