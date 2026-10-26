Warm start to the week, rain chances over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy Monday! High temperatures will be near normal today before climbing a few degrees above average Tuesday through Thursday. Skies will be mostly clear after high clouds move out of the region Monday morning, with dry conditions expected to hold through much of the week.

Changes are on the way by late Thursday, when showers and thunderstorms could begin moving into the region. Rain chances will continue Friday and Saturday as a weather system moves across the West, bringing cooler temperatures and a more unsettled pattern.

Halloween is on Saturday, and the timing of the incoming storm could bring showers and thunderstorms to trick-or-treat plans across southeast Arizona. Temperatures are also expected to dip below average Friday and Saturday, running about 4 to 6 degrees cooler than normal. Rain chances could increase further late Saturday into Monday as additional moisture moves into the region.

COCHISE COUNTY FORECAST

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