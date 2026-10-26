OVPD Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday evening.

Police say Ariah Robinson, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of the 9000 block of Oracle Road.

According to OVPD, Robinson was wearing a black shirt, blue basketball shorts and white New Balance sneakers when she was last seen. She is described as having brown shoulder-length hair, a thin build and was carrying a black backpack.

Investigators believe Robinson may be a runaway.

Anyone who has seen Robinson or knows where she may be is asked to call the Oro Valley Police Department at 520-229-4900 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

