Warm fall weather continues through Halloween and to start November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather will take us through the end of the week and all the way into next week.

Tonight, some cold air will sneak into portions of eastern Arizona where Freeze Warnings have been posted for early Thursday morning.

Portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties are included in the Freeze Warning where temperatures could drop as low as 30°.

For Tucson and vicinity, overnight lows will only drop into the mid-50s with daytime highs climbing back into the mid to upper 80s to finish the week.

For Halloween, we will be treated to a high temperature of 86° with just a few high clouds.

This weekend, warm weather continues and will take us into next week when we will likely reach a high of 90° by Monday afternoon.

Nothing too scary about our weather as we get closer to Halloween!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

