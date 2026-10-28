Warm fall weather continues as we wait for rain at the end of the week, but nothing too spooky for Halloween

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm fall weather will continue as we wait for moisture to increase to bring some rain back to southern Arizona.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for Thursday and Friday as moisture increases across the Desert Southwest.

The first chance of rain arrives Friday with most areas receiving 0.10” to 0.50” of rain along with high temperatures cooling into the upper 70s.

For Halloween, on Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies as we wait for our next weather system that will bring another 0.10” to 0.50” of rain on Sunday.

By Sunday, high temperatures will fall into the lower 70s and we’ll stay in the lower 70s through early next week.

The stormy weather moves out early Monday morning and will give way to some nice weather just in time for election day.

Enjoy our fine fall weather while it lasts!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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