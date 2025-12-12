Warm December weather continues through the weekend and into next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, high temperatures will continue running 10 to 15° above seasonal averages and it looks like a trend that will also take us through the upcoming week.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° along with overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50° all through the weekend and into next week.

Some high clouds will arrive for the weekend, but we still don’t see any chance of rain or snow in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

Sunday, an easterly breeze will increase with wind speeds close to 15 mph throughout the afternoon.

Otherwise, no major changes are foreseen for our weather pattern so go out and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

