Warm and dry today, rain and snow on the way

Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today with afternoon highs similar to yesterday.

Isolated showers could start late tonight into the overnight hours for areas mainly south and east of Tucson, but will be more widespread Friday through early Sunday.

Temperatures will drop well below average for the weekend.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect Friday morning through through late Saturday, above 7,000'.

Dry with a warming trend next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

