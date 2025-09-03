Tropical moisture soon brings a better chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A better chance of rain is on the way courtesy of a tropical storm near Baja.

A nice surge of moisture will arrive Thursday and bring a good chance of rain back to southern Arizona.

Some areas, including Tucson, could see over an inch of rain as we go from Thursday into Friday.

Along with the clouds and rain, we'll see high temperatures dipping back into the mid to upper 80s for Friday.

Dry air and warmer temperatures return over the weekend.

We can finally look forward to a decent chance of rain for all of us!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

