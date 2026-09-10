Thunderstorms will continue to bring a chance of rain as monsoon stays active through the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thunderstorms remain in the forecast as the monsoon stays active through the end of the week.

Most activity will occur to the south and east of Tucson, but even the metro area will have a chance of seeing some rain before the weekend.

High temperatures will gradually cool back into the mid to upper 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking into next week, scattered thunderstorms will continue for the beginning of the week with slightly cooler temperatures on the way for the middle of the week.

Monsoon stays active!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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