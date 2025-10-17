The winter outlook is here and indicates southern Arizona could be looking at more dry weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beautiful weather will stay with us to finish the week with temperatures running slightly cooler than average as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80°.

This weekend, we can look forward to more sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s.

Lower 80s return Saturday with upper 80s on tap for Sunday and the 80s will stay with us all through the middle of next week.

A low pressure system will approach from the west and bring some breezy conditions and the possibility of a few sprinkles by Tuesday.

Otherwise, we’re looking at a pretty quiet weather pattern over the next several days.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

