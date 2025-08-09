The weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a little better chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The massive dome of high pressure that has been bringing extreme heat to southern Arizona will gradually move farther east over the weekend and allow our temperatures to cool down a few degrees.

Highs will hover closer to 105° through the weekend and will stay in that range going into next week.

Along with the slightly cooler temperatures, more moisture will be allowed to flow across southern Arizona and bring a better chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur south of Tucson, but even the metro area will see a better chance of rain over the weekend and for most of next week.

Keep your fingers crossed for rain and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

