Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

The weekend will bring slightly cooler temperatures and a little better chance of rain

Slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain returns for the weekend
A little cooler for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The massive dome of high pressure that has been bringing extreme heat to southern Arizona will gradually move farther east over the weekend and allow our temperatures to cool down a few degrees.

Highs will hover closer to 105° through the weekend and will stay in that range going into next week.

Along with the slightly cooler temperatures, more moisture will be allowed to flow across southern Arizona and bring a better chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.

The best chance of rain will occur south of Tucson, but even the metro area will see a better chance of rain over the weekend and for most of next week.

Keep your fingers crossed for rain and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood