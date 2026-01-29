Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The weather will bring a fantastic finish to the week

High pressure will bring some fantastic weather to southern Arizona to finish the week and head into the weekend
Beautiful weather returns to southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive to finish the week and start the weekend.

Friday will bring high temperatures in the lower 70s underneath lots of sunshine and we’ll continue that trend into Saturday with a high of 74 degrees.

Saturday will also bring some breezy conditions to southern Arizona but, otherwise, it looks like pretty quiet weather for the weekend and into early next week.

Sunday, some high clouds will return and continue into Monday with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-70s.

Overnight lows will run in the low to mid-40s through the weekend with upper 40s returning for the start of the week.

This looks like a nice stretch of weather to be able to spend some time outside!

