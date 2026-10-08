The remnants of Hurricane Rachel arrive this weekend and will bring some rain and wind back to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will have more nice weather to finish the week, but the weekend gets much more interesting as the remnants from Hurricane Rachel pass across the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will remain a bit above seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the low to mid-70s to finish the week.

We still have our eye on Hurricane Rachel and how the remnant moisture will bring some rain back to Arizona over the weekend.

As of now, it looks like the track of Rachel will take a bulk of the moisture over the Colorado River Valley and into northwestern portions of Arizona.

Even on that track, southeastern Arizona will still feel some impacts from Rachel in the form of some rain and gusty wind which will blow at 15 to 25 mph on Sunday.

A few showers will arrive Saturday and continue through Tuesday with the best chance of rain occurring from Sunday into Tuesday.

Rain totals will run anywhere from 0.10” to 0.50” for most of southeastern Arizona including the Tucson metro area.

High temperatures will fall into the 80s for Sunday and Monday before dropping into the upper 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have more interesting weather on the way!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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