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The Fourth of July brings warmer temperatures as monsoon remains quiet until next week

A gradual warming trend will take us through the Fourth of July weekend and into next week as monsoon remains quiet
Temperatures gradually climb through the weekend
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fourth of July weekend is just around the corner and we’ll see temperatures gradually climb all the way into the beginning of the week when highs will reach 107° by Monday afternoon.

Monsoon will continue to stay on break through the weekend and will make a weak comeback going into next week with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

With dry conditions remaining with us through the weekend, wildfire risk will remain high throughout southern Arizona.

Please continue to use extreme caution with any flammable items or any items that may cause a spark as we get ready to celebrate America’s 250th!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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