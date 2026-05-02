The first weekend of May starts with a warming trend and finishes with more gusty wind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first day of May was beautiful across southern Arizona with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

This weekend, a warming trend arrives with some gusty wind and high wildfire risk.

High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to near 90° with the strongest wind arriving Sunday.

Southwest wind speeds will run between 15 and 25 mph Sunday afternoon with the strongest wind and highest wildfire risk being found west of Tucson.

The next low pressure system will swing across the Desert Southwest Monday and Tuesday along with a slight chance of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures will follow with highs only in the 70s, but the heat returns for the end of the week with highs in the lower 90s Friday afternoon.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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