The first day of May will bring a return to mostly sunny skies with a weekend warming trend on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The low pressure system that has brought showers and thunderstorms to southern Arizona will quickly move east and bring back mostly sunny skies for the first day of May.

Friday, high temperatures return to the low to mid-80s before even warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s to lower 90s with some more gusty wind on the way for Sunday.

Slightly cooler temperatures return for the start of the upcoming week along with a chance of sprinkles Monday evening.

Our variable weather pattern continues as May begins!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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