Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Thankful for a nice Thanksgiving weekend forecast

We can be thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather and the nice conditions will continue into the weekend
Nice weather continues for Thanksgiving
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving will bring some high clouds and warm temperatures that will tempt some of us to take our feast outside.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Late Sunday night, a cold front sweeps across southeastern Arizona and will bring a slight chance of rain showers and mountain snow showers.

No significant accumulation is expected because this cold front will be lacking moisture, but we will notice cooler temperatures for the beginning of the upcoming week.

High temperatures will return to the mid-60s and overnight lows will return to the lower 40s for the first half of the week.

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism