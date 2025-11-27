Thankful for a nice Thanksgiving weekend forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving will bring some high clouds and warm temperatures that will tempt some of us to take our feast outside.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows will dip into the lower 50s for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Late Sunday night, a cold front sweeps across southeastern Arizona and will bring a slight chance of rain showers and mountain snow showers.

No significant accumulation is expected because this cold front will be lacking moisture, but we will notice cooler temperatures for the beginning of the upcoming week.

High temperatures will return to the mid-60s and overnight lows will return to the lower 40s for the first half of the week.

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

Cochise County Forecast

