Temperatures remain above seasonal average through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm, dry air is keeping southern Arizona a little warmer than average for this time of the year.

We will continue to see high temperatures close to 100°, but a few thunderstorms could help cool some of us down through the end of the week.

Only isolated thunderstorms are expected and most will occur to the east and southeast of Tucson.

By the weekend, drier air returns and will keep monsoon quiet for Saturday and Sunday.

Monsoon continues to try to bring a little rain!

Cochise County Forecast

