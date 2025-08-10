Temperatures cool slightly, and rain chances continue next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures have dropped slightly from the record-breaking heat this past week, but high temperatures will still stay above average.

Daily chances for thunderstorms will also continue through the upcoming week.

Tucson’s high temperature on Sunday will be 104°, with a low of 79°.

Sierra Vista’s high on Sunday will be 95°, with a low of 69°.

Have a great rest of your weekend! Enjoy the rain if it makes its way to you.

Cochise County Forecast Aug 9

