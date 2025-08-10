Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Temperatures cool slightly, and rain chances continue next week

Temperatures have dropped slightly from the record-breaking heat this past week, but high temperatures will still stay above average.
Temperatures cool slightly, and rain chances continue next week
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures have dropped slightly from the record-breaking heat this past week, but high temperatures will still stay above average.

Daily chances for thunderstorms will also continue through the upcoming week.

Tucson’s high temperature on Sunday will be 104°, with a low of 79°.

Sierra Vista’s high on Sunday will be 95°, with a low of 69°.

Have a great rest of your weekend! Enjoy the rain if it makes its way to you.

Cochise County Forecast Aug 9

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood