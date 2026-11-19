TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More fine fall weather is heading for southern Arizona along with a couple of cold fronts that will keep our temperatures a little cooler than average.

Thursday will bring another warm, breezy day to the region with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Friday, another dry cold front moves through and will allow some cooler air to return with highs in the lower 70s followed by a cool start to the weekend with highs only in the upper 60s for Saturday afternoon.

Slightly warmer air returns Sunday before another dry cold front swings across the state on Monday.

High temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s to start the upcoming week with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for some chilly nights with lows in the lower 40s!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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