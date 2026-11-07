Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Sunshine returns with some breezy conditions for the weekend, but more fantastic fall weather is on the way

Breezy conditions return for the weekend with a warmer, quieter weather pattern returning for the upcoming week
Breezy weather returns for the weekend
Posted
Add KGUN as a Google Preferred Source

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weak weather disturbance moves east and leaves behind some nice weather other than some breezy conditions that will take us through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring an easterly wind throughout southeastern Arizona that will have us feeling wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with the stronger wind occurring to the southeast of Tucson.

We can expect mostly sunny skies over the next several days with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s through the weekend.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80° through the middle of the upcoming week under partly cloudy skies with light wind.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-
Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism