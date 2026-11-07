Sunshine returns with some breezy conditions for the weekend, but more fantastic fall weather is on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weak weather disturbance moves east and leaves behind some nice weather other than some breezy conditions that will take us through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring an easterly wind throughout southeastern Arizona that will have us feeling wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with the stronger wind occurring to the southeast of Tucson.

We can expect mostly sunny skies over the next several days with highs in the mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s through the weekend.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80° through the middle of the upcoming week under partly cloudy skies with light wind.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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