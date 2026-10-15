Strong wind returns to southern Arizona to end the week with the potential for damaging wind gusts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our nice fall weather is about to be replaced by some strong wind to finish the week and start the weekend along with another slight chance of showers.

Thursday night, east wind will start to blow across southeastern Arizona and will increase through the night into Friday morning.

Sustained wind speeds will run between 25 and 35 mph before increasing to 45 mph with wind gusts up to 70 mph possible.

A Wind Advisory has been posted and will be in effect from 11 pm Thursday night through 2 pm Saturday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning has also been posted and will be in effect from 11 pm Thursday night through 11 pm Friday night.

Now would be the time to make sure any loose objects are secure and to reconsider any road travel you may have planned for Friday into Saturday.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon and drop into the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

A slight chance of showers arrives Saturday and Sunday but no significant accumulation is expected.

High temperatures return to the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s for most of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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