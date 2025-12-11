Staying unseasonably warm for the month of December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unseasonably warm December weather will stay with us to finish the week and go all through the weekend.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80° to bring the week to a close and will remain at those levels all through the weekend and into next week.

We don’t see any significant changes to our weather pattern for the next several days.

Some high clouds will arrive over the weekend and will continue into next week, but those clouds won’t bring any rain or snow to southern Arizona.

Sunday, an easterly breeze will increase with wind speeds close to 15 mph throughout the afternoon.

Otherwise, go ahead and make those outdoor plans!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

