Staying cool to start the week, before a warming trend

We’ll start the week with cool temperatures on Sunday and Monday, before a warming trend begins.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ll start the week with cooler than average high temperatures on Sunday and Monday, before a warming trend begins.

After rain across the region on Saturday, activity is expected to start diminishing Sunday morning, with a few instability showers developing Northeast of Tucson Sunday afternoon.

It will be dry the rest of the week, and by Thanksgiving, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

