Staying cool to start the week, before a warming trend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We’ll start the week with cooler than average high temperatures on Sunday and Monday, before a warming trend begins.

After rain across the region on Saturday, activity is expected to start diminishing Sunday morning, with a few instability showers developing Northeast of Tucson Sunday afternoon.

It will be dry the rest of the week, and by Thanksgiving, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 70s.

Cochise County Forecast

Have a great rest of your weekend!

