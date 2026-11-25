TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The weather for Thanksgiving is going to be beautiful across southern Arizona and it looks like the nice weather will take us all the way through the holiday weekend.

For Turkey Day, we can expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and light wind.

For the remainder of Thanksgiving weekend, we’ll see a mix of high clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

In fact, Sunday will likely bring a high of 80° with upper 70s continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

Next Wednesday, we do see some scattered showers returning to southern Arizona with highs dropping back into the lower 70s.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of you and enjoy the fantastic weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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