Some rare early June thunderstorms are expected across southeastern Arizona as moisture arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some moisture will arrive Wednesday and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona, but high temperatures will stay close to 100° despite the slight chance of rain.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur Wednesday and Thursday with most activity occurring east of Tucson.

By the end of the week, dry air returns with temperatures running slightly below seasonal averages with highs in the upper 90s through the weekend.

For being the first week of June, we are lucky to even mention rain in the forecast!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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