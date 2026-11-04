Some fine southern Arizona fall weather will take us into the weekend with a chance of rain to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will enjoy some fantastic fall weather for the next several days with just a slight chance of showers returning for Friday afternoon and evening.

A little disturbance will move through that could bring some light rain to Cochise County Friday afternoon into Friday night.

As of now, it looks like Tucson will remain dry over the next several days with partly cloudy skies to finish the week.

Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal averages with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Enjoy the nice, drier weather!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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