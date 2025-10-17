Some fantastic fall weather is on tap for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring some more gorgeous weather to southern Arizona along with a warming trend that will take us into the beginning of the week.

Saturday will bring a few clouds with highs in the lower 80s and Sunday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.

Early in the week, a low pressure system will approach from the west and bring some breezy conditions and the possibility of a few thundershowers for Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay warm to start the week and even climb to 90° by Tuesday.

Some high clouds arrive for the end of the week along with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-80s.

Have a great, safe weekend!

