Some fantastic fall weather is on tap for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend will bring some more gorgeous weather to southern Arizona along with a warming trend that will take us into the beginning of the week.
Saturday will bring a few clouds with highs in the lower 80s and Sunday will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s.
Early in the week, a low pressure system will approach from the west and bring some breezy conditions and the possibility of a few thundershowers for Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay warm to start the week and even climb to 90° by Tuesday.
Some high clouds arrive for the end of the week along with high temperatures dropping back into the mid-80s.
Have a great, safe weekend!
Cochise County Forecast
