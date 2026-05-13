Slightly cooler temperatures arrive for the end of the week along with drier air going into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will start to cool down just a few degrees as we go through the end of the week, but some gusty wind will keep wildfire risk high throughout southern Arizona.

A little moisture will remain over eastern and southeastern Arizona and could produce a few more showers or dry thunderstorms from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening.

Wednesday will also bring some gusty west-southwest wind which will keep wildfire risk quite high for most of the region.

High temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week along with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Dry weather is expected to be with us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

——-

Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

