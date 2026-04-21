Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way, but gusty wind will keep wildfire risk elevated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Elevated wildfire risk will remain across southern Arizona as occasional gusty wind and low humidity stay with us for the rest of the week.

A slight cooling trend will take us through the end of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the mid-50s all the way into the weekend.

We will see a few mid and high level clouds over the next few days, but we do not see any significant chance of rain in our forecast.

With dry conditions in place, please be careful with any flammable materials or any items that may cause a spark!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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