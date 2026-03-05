Red Flag Warnings return to southern Arizona before much cooler air arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind and Red Flag Warnings return to southern Arizona as some changes start to take shape with our weather pattern.

Thursday will bring southwest wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout southern Arizona.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for most of southern Arizona from 1pm to 8pm but the Tucson metro area is not included in the warning.

The wind will usher much cooler air across the region with high temperatures dropping into the upper 60s for Friday afternoon and lows falling into the lower 40s to finish the week.

This weekend, highs return to the 70s with a slight chance of rain from Sunday afternoon through Monday night.

Rain will be light and most of us will only see 0.10” to 0.25” of accumulation.

We have quite the mixed bag of weather to offer over the next several days!

