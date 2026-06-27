Red Flag Warnings are posted for the weekend as critical wildfire danger returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Red Flag Warnings return to southern Arizona as dry air combines with gusty wind to create critical wildfire conditions through the weekend.

Red Flag Warnings will go into effect Saturday morning and continue through Sunday evening throughout southern and eastern Arizona as southwest wind will gust up to 40 mph in combination with humidity as low as 10%.

High temperatures will gradually drop into the low 100s through the weekend and into the beginning of next week along with cooler overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Monsoon appears to be on another extended break with no significant sign of returning through most of next week.

Have a great weekend and play it safe with the critical wildfire danger in place!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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Cuyler Diggs is a KGUN 9 Meteorologist. Cuyler has been forecasting the weather in southern Arizona since 2003. He has experience forecasting and covering all kinds of weather since becoming a weather anchor in 1996. Share your story ideas and important issues with Cuyler by emailing cuyler.diggs@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.

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