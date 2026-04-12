Red flag warning issued for Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for most of Southeastern Arizona.

There will be winds with speeds up to 25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph. Fires will have the potential to spread rapidly.

Sunday’s low temperature will be 55° in Tucson, with a high of 85°. High temperatures will then cool slightly as we start the work week.

Cooler temperatures and moisture moving into the area on Monday will lessen the concern for fires.

Cochise County Forecast

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