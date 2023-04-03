Red Flag Warning issued for Monday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low humidity and strong winds up to 50 mph bring a Red Flag Warning for most of Southeast Arizona.
A dry system will bring a cool down in temperatures on Tuesday and Thursday, but highs are expected to go back into the 80s by Thursday.
