Red Flag Warning issued for Monday

Posted at 10:29 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 01:29:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Low humidity and strong winds up to 50 mph bring a Red Flag Warning for most of Southeast Arizona.

A dry system will bring a cool down in temperatures on Tuesday and Thursday, but highs are expected to go back into the 80s by Thursday.

