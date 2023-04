TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Red Flag Warning will take place on Monday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for most of Southern Arizona.

Wind gusts are expected to be up to 40 mph with humidity ranging from 10 to 15%.

After we get through the fire danger on Monday, the rest of the week is expected to be in the 80s with sunny and partly cloudy conditions.

Sierra Vista will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

