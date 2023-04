TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson hit 100° at 1:59 PM on April 30, the first 100° day of this year.

According to the National Weather Service, on average the first 100° day is May 18.

The earliest on record was April 19, 1989.

The NWS says usually, Tucson will have about 68 days a year that are 100° or warmer.

