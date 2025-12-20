Record warmth possible through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More record warmth is likely as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of the week, but a weather pattern change will bring the possibility of a few showers for Christmas.

High temperatures will remain in the lower 80s all through the weekend and into Monday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

By Tuesday night, some moisture arrives and will bring a slight chance of showers that will continue into Christmas Eve.

Christmas morning, a weak cold front will pass over southeastern Arizona and bring a better chance of showers through the middle of the day with only light accumulation between a trace and 0.25” for most areas.

For Christmas, high temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy the almost spring-like temperatures as winter officially arrives Sunday morning!

