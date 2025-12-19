Record warmth is possible all the way into the start of next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record December warmth will carry us through the weekend and into the beginning of next week as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s from Friday through Monday along with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A slight chance of sprinkles arrives Tuesday night and will continue through Christmas Eve as a front moves across southeastern Arizona.

This front will also bring slightly cooler temperatures with highs dropping back into the mid-70s for Christmas.

We still don’t see any major weather changes heading our way!

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

