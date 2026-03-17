Record smashing highs coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We say goodbye to the 80s, hello to the 90s, and soon to be 100s over the next few days.

Daily and all time March highs will be shattered by 6-10°, and the Excessive Heat Watch is now a Warning.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect from 11 AM Thursday through 8 PM Sunday.

High temperatures will become 20 to 25 degrees above normal during this period, especially Friday and Saturday.

Visitors, seasonal residents, and other people not typically accustomed to or acclimated to extreme heat are especially urged to take precautions during the hottest hours of the day during this period and limit outdoor activity.

Meteorologist April Madison

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