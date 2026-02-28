Record setting heat continues through the weekend before cooler air arrives next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat remains likely across southern Arizona all through the weekend before some cooler air arrives early in the week.

In Tucson, high temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday which would break the daily record high temperatures for each day.

We also have a chance of tying or breaking the all-time record high for the entire month of February which, in Tucson, was last set on Valentine’s Day of 1957 with a high of 92°.

Cooler air and gusty wind will arrive early in the week as a shift in the weather pattern brings our high temperatures back into the lower 80s by the middle of the week.

Keep drinking that extra water and have a great, safe weekend!

Cochise County Forecast

