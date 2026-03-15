Record-high temperatures on the way next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will round out the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-50s, before record-breaking temperatures arrive.

By the second half of the week, high temperatures in Tucson will be in the triple digits, with Friday and Saturday being the warmest days.

Tucson’s record high temperature for March is currently 99°, which was set in 1988.

An extreme heat watch is in effect from next Thursday morning through Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast

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