Record heat will soon give way to cooler temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms to finish the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Record heat will remain a possibility through the end of the week before moisture arrives to help knock our temperatures down for the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Friday along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

This weekend, a surge of moisture arrives and will bring cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as early as late Saturday night.

Saturday and Sunday will bring high temperatures in the lower 90s as we wait for a few thunderstorms to develop Saturday night into Sunday.

The best chance of rain will occur Sunday and Monday, with most of us seeing between a trace and 0.25” of rain.

Even cooler air arrives for the middle of next week along with some gusty wind and elevated wildfire danger.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

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